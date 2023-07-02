11 drivers arrested for DUI in Pacific Beach checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Ten people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and one person for drugs during a DUI and driver's license checkpoint overnight in Pacific Beach.

The San Diego Police Department and California Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint at 2400 Grand Avenue between 10:00 p.m. Saturday and 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

A total of 2,140 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, 1,014 were screened and 21 underwent sobriety tests.

SDPD said eleven vehicles were impounded at the checkpoint.

"DUI/Driver License checkpoints have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), checkpoints have provided the most

effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies while also yielding considerable cost savings of $6 for every $1 spent. Ninety percent of California drivers approve of checkpoints."

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, and other expenses that can exceed $13,500.