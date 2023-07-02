Eager crowds gather for reopening of Ocean Beach Pier after 6-month closure

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A lifeguard was the hero of the day for many in Ocean Beach, as he unlocked the gates to the pier on Saturday just before noon.

The iconic Ocean Beach Pier closed in January for repairs after a winter storm, but opened just in time for a busy Fourth of July weekend.

One man chanted "Look at us go, OB! Hooray!" as he passed the open gates to take a stroll along the pier.

Three men - Hunter, Shane, and Tommy - all brought coffee and celebrated the reopening.

"I'm just really, really, really, really, really, really stoked about this cause I'm gonna walk on it every day at least one or two times," said Shane Gundelfinger.

However, this is not the last time the pier will likely be off limits.

Corey Bruins, the Ocean Beach Town Council President, talked about the OB Pier Renewal Project shortly after the gates opened.

"The Ocean Beach Pier Task Force in conjunction with the city is working on what the future of the Ocean Beach pier can possibly be," said Bruins.

The city is taking suggestions for future plans for the Ocean Beach Pier.

You can submit suggestions here.