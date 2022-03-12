Law enforcement expert provides insight to Little Italy deputy-officer involved shooting body camera video

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - New body camera video from San Diego County Sheriff's Department showing the events that lead to a deputy-officer involved shooting that left a woman shot and killed.

It starts with the deputy trying to serve the woman with an eviction notice on March 3 at an apartment on West Beech Street.

The woman answers the door holding a large knife and for several minutes, refuses the deputy's orders to drop it. She eventually throws the eviction notice back at the deputy and slams the door.

"I'm looking at it the lens through of the lady and I think that she must be in a very difficult situation that she's receiving an eviction notice," Kevin LaChappelle, a law enforcement expert, said. "So, it's already going to be something that could be a charged situation.”

LaChappelle is a former El Cajon Police Officer and current criminal justice professor provides his analysis of this video.

ABC 10News asked LaChappelle if there were any missteps in handling this situation.

"The only thing that I can think of would be after she closes the door, it would be nice to call maybe a PERT team. To call somebody maybe that's more skilled at dealing with somebody that's upset,” LaChappelle said. “But again you have to weigh that on the inside of that door. Is she now stabbing herself because of the frustration and then the deputy's going to be responsible for not taking action to make sure she's not harming herself."

San Diego Police said that a K-9 officer was stabbed in the chest by the woman, who was identified as Yan Li, as she charged deputies and officers.

Body cameras showed she was shot and killed shortly after in the hallway.

As the shooting's investigation continues, LaChappelle said he can't imagine this shooting not being ruled justified.

"In the fact that she lunged at the deputy in very close proximity with a knife that is considered deadly," he said. "That the only counter to that is deadly force."

ABC 10News reached out to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department if a PERT team was called for this situation and haven’t back from them on that at this time.

