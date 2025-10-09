Late Willie Morrow to be honored with street renaming in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Next time you’re driving in the Encanto neighborhood, you may notice one of the streets will have a different name — one with a whole lot of history behind it.

It will be called “Honorary Willie Morrow Way," in recognition of Willie Morrow, a pioneer in the world of Black hair care.

Morrow called San Diego home for many years and giving back to this community was important to him. Now, the community is saying thank you.

Morrow was an entrepreneur, inventing the Afro pick and California curl hairstyle, which later became known as the Jheri curl. He also trained thousands of barbers and beauticians in the US military on how to properly care for black hair.

Since Morrow passed away in 2022, public advocate Shane Harris has been pushing to find a way to continue his legacy.

“The people who have contributed, gone above and beyond in our city, of all races and all backgrounds, to ensure that they are respected and valued by our city and so one of the ways to do that is to name a street, is to name a park, is to find symbolism in our communities that we can put those names on,” said Harris.

There were two options of streets to rename — either a section of Morrison Street where his headquarters was or Tooley Street where he built his home.

The proposal to rename the street took about three years due to changes in city councilmembers, but Tooley Street was finally decided on.

ABC 10News spoke to Morrow’s daughter, Cheryl, after her father’s passing. She said his impact isn’t going anywhere soon.

“If the old adage is true, people won't remember what you did, they won't remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel. That's Mr. Morrow,” said Cheryl Morrow.

The unveiling of “Honorary Willie Morrow Way” will be on Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. along Tooley Street in Encanto, on what would have been Morrow’s 85th birthday.