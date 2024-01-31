Last-minute storm prep tips for San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Last-minute storm preps are underway across San Diego, especially for those who live in flood-prone areas.

The City of San Diego is reminding people to grab their shovels and fill up their sandbags for starters.

Sandbags are free for pick up at the follow recreational centers: https://www.10news.com/news/news-links/list-sandbag-locations-in-city-of-san-diego-coronado

The city has some other preventative tips to minimize flooding:



Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home. Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately 2 to 3 feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street. Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff. Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur. Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters. Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding.

The city says that throughout this rain event starting Thursday, storm patrol teams are going to be monitoring over 46-thousand storm drains city wide and they'll be on standby for flooding and downed tree incidents.

For other helpful tips to prepare for the storm, click here: https://www.sandiego.gov/storm-preparedness

For resources to help with flood damage, click here: https://www.sandiego.gov/storm