Last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers race against time and incoming rain

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Christmas Eve shoppers are facing a double challenge this year as they rush to complete their holiday shopping before heavy rain and strong winds move into the area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts throughout Christmas Eve, with a flood watch and wind advisory in effect for the holiday.

"It's been busy and stressful, especially with all the kids and the lines," Chebria Escobar, a Christmas shopper, spotted in Mission Valley, said.

Christmas shopper Jarod Rivera was another spotted in Mission Valley on Tuesday, getting to his last-minute shopping. "Yeah, this is very last-minute. For the longest time, I was putting this off. I was like, I don't know what to get them."

While the National Retail Federation reports shoppers are spending around $890 this year on Christmas gifts, the incoming weather could slow down those still trying to complete their shopping lists.

The National Weather Service says the rain will raise water levels in the Fashion Valley River by almost 7.5 feet, indicating how heavy the rainfall is expected to be.

Some shoppers are already strategizing how to handle the weather challenge.

However, not all shoppers seem concerned about the forecast. Some remain undeterred by the weather predictions.

When asked how she plans to juggle last-minute shopping with the weather, Christmas shopper Autumn Winston said: "Running, lots of running."

Light rain is expected to begin in the morning and intensify throughout the day. Shoppers venturing out for last-minute Christmas purchases are advised to bring umbrellas and prepare for wet conditions.