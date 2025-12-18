Lakeside Union School District rolls out five-step plan to address classroom disruptions

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — One East County school district is taking new steps to address classroom disruptions, rolling out a multi-step plan aimed at improving safety, accountability, and learning environments for students and staff.

Lakeside Union School District leaders recently approved a five-step approach designed to curb disruptive behavior in classrooms. The effort was spearheaded by school board member Andrew Hayes, who says both local concerns and national data point to a growing need for change.

Hayes told ABC 10News he has heard repeated concerns from teachers and parents ranging from bullying to classroom threats. He believes the new policy creates a clearer pathway to a safer and more productive learning environment across district schools.

Local parent Kiki Parsons, whose sixth grader attends school in the district, said students don’t always share what happens during the school day.

“Students getting in teachers’ faces, students spitting at teachers, students throwing chairs in the classroom, students walking out of the classroom, vulgar language towards teachers,” Parsons said, describing what her child has reported experiencing at school.

Hayes said those concerns are not isolated incidents and that educators are facing increasing disruptions that take time away from instruction.

“That’s really disruptive to classroom learning, and it takes kids out of what they’re supposed to be doing, which is learning the basics,” Hayes said.

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, 53 percent of school leaders reported students being disrespectful or verbally abusive toward teachers during the 2023–2024 school year. Another 38 percent reported bullying or threats of physical violence between students occurring at least once a week.

In response, district board members approved a multi-step plan that focuses on discipline, safety, and collaboration with families. The plan includes clearer and more consistent disciplinary procedures, reinforcing staff authority and classroom safety, integrating discipline with student and teacher support services, strengthening parent engagement and partnerships, and ongoing review and accountability.

Hayes said the district is encouraging staff to use the tools already available to them while reinforcing expectations across campuses.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do, and we’re empowering our teachers to utilize those tools,” Hayes said.

He added the goal is to ensure both staff and students feel supported and safe at school.

“I want to make sure our staff know that they’re supported in their efforts because they should have a working environment where they’re comfortable so that they can teach, and then in turn our students learn,” Hayes said.

