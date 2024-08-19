Lakeside Union School District implements new Parents Bill of Rights

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Class is back in session at Lakeside Union School District, and a new Parents Bill of Rights went into effect on the first day of school. Some parents say they agree with this new district rule to ensure they are involved in their child’s education and overall school experience.

“Parents need to be involved in education,” says Amanda Cassady, a mom of three. “They are our children first.”

The Parents Bill of Rights is a process to ensure parents are notified about certain issues regarding their students at school.

“We love our school. We trust our teachers, but ultimately what we choose as a family, and as parents, that should be considered," a parent says.

Some of the issues include:



Curriculum: Listing or disclosing all educational materials to families

Detailing of age-appropriate library books

Parent’s ability to “opt out” of what they deem to be inappropriate topics, including sex education

Notification of any official or unofficial actions related to bullying, suicidal intent, sexual transitioning, academic achievement

“This kind of policy is not aimed at any one kind of student,” says Lakeside Union School Board President Andrew Hayes. “It’s the fact that 12 years olds are minors. Parents want to be involved. That’s why we’re entering in this conversation.”

Hayes led the coalition that called for the Parents Bill of Rights. The board unanimously approved it over the summer.

The Lakeside Union School Board says this is not in direct response to the state’s new law called “The Safety Act.” The law, authored by local assembly member Chris Ward, bans school districts from requiring staff to disclose a student’s gender change to others, including parents, without the child’s permission.

The Governor’s Office sent ABC 10News a statement that says in part:

“Teachers should be focused on teaching — not forced to be the gender police for students. That’s what this law is all about… We should let our teachers focus on the important stuff — like teaching reading, writing and arithmetic to our kids.”

But some parents, like Cassady, say they're happy her children’s school district stepped in to add parents in the conversation.

“I’m the one that knows my child better than anyone else,” says Hayes. “So I think collaboration is important, but parent always trumps school.”