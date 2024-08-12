New CA law on student gender identity sparks debate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV — Where is the line for parental discretion at their child’s school? This question has come up a lot since the pandemic with controversy over school closures. And more recently, in protests against 'Drag Queen Story Hour' and policies around students’ gender pronouns.

“If a child has decided at school they should change their name or pronouns, or use a different bathroom or locker room, that’s a sign of a potential mental health issue,” said Scott Davison, who's son goes to Sage Creek High School in Carlsbad.

Davison’s alarmed by a new state law that could limit his parental oversight.

“The first person you need to notify is the parents,” Davison said.

It’s called the Safety Act. It was introduced by San Diego Assembly Member Chris Ward and signed into law in July. Specifically: it bans school districts from requiring staff to disclose a student's gender or pronoun change to others.

“I really benefited from having teachers who were willing to give me that space to explore things like my name and my pronouns," said trans teen Evan Johnson.

Johnson recently graduated from Poway High School. Johnson says the gender transition was not easy - and it was important to go through the coming out process away from home. Trans teen Blu London agrees.

“The idea of my time and my power being taken away would be so sad," London said. "It makes me sad to think there are kids who wouldn’t experience their coming out journey.”

Over the past year, more than a dozen school districts have enacted new policies around gender transitioning students. In May, Lakeside Union passed a parents bill of rights which in part calls for staff to notify parents of actions related to sexual transitioning. There’s also an ongoing federal lawsuit over an Escondido School District policy similar to the “Safety Act.” It’s unclear how the new law will impact these cases, leaving the question of parental discretion, still unanswered.