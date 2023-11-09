New proposal would give parents more control over school curriculum

(KGTV) LAKESIDE — "You know what is best for your kid because you love them the most," said parent Chrissy McCullough.

McCullough has four kids in the Cajon Valley Union School District. When it comes to the school’s curriculum, she says parents need more of a voice.

"This overarching word we call the government. They are not the parents to our children. They will never be able to replace that voice," she added.

McCullough voiced her support for a new proposal called 'The Parents Bill of Rights'. It's spearheaded by Andrew Hayes, Lakeside Union School District Board President.

"Sacramento has limited parents’ access. We are here to expand that access," he said.

The proposal would give parents much more control. The state would disclose educational materials online for them to access. Also parents would have the ability to restrict their kids access to books they find objectionable. Parents would also be notified if there are any changes to restrooms, or actions taken related to bullying or sexual transitioning.

A few things need to happen for this proposal to pass. The Lakeside School Board needs to vote on it. It also needs a majority vote. That could happen as early as December. Hayes is confident it will pass.