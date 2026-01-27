Lakeside Union School District employee arrested on child sex abuse charges

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A Lakeside Union School District employee was arrested Sunday on child sexual abuse charges, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

According to the department, authorities received information regarding sexual abuse allegations of a minor on September 8, 2025.

After completing the investigation, the department said detectives had probable cause to believe 55-year-old Kent Cable was in violation of three counts of sexual penetration with a child 10 years of age or younger, and four counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 years of age.

Cable was arrested on the charges Sunday before being booked into San Diego Central Jail.

"Cable is employed by the Lakeside Union School District in a non-teaching role," SDSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit at (858) 285-6222/after hours at (858) 868-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.