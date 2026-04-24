LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A Lakeside man is recovering from a gruesome leg injury after a parking dispute outside his home ended with a man shoving him over a 4-foot concrete wall.

Andy York, 64, suffered fractures to his left tibia and fibia, requiring two surgeries and the insertion of plates near his left ankle. His recovery will take at least three months.

WATCH| Surveillance footage shows confrontation that led to man's leg injury

Lakeside man suffers broken leg after being shoved over concrete wall during parking altercation

The confrontation happened last Sunday afternoon on Petite Lane. York noticed two women near two SUVs parked on a private road next to his home.

"Excuse me, is that your vehicle?" York is heard asking in surveillance video.

"I was just asking them to move, to park across the street. They’re not supposed to be parking there. The one gal starts yelling, 'I’ll park wherever the *** I want,'" York said.

York said one of the women shoved him in the chest. Then, a taller man in his 40s approached.

"One gal starts to shove me, in the chest, and I put my arms up. Then this guy comes around the side that I didn't see before. 'Did you touch my wife?' I said, 'No, I didn't touch your wife. She pushed me,'" York said.

As York pointed at the private road, video shows the man shoving him. York asked the man, “What’s your problem?”

18 seconds later, the man is seen attacking York.

"That’s when he shoved me again. I just about had myself caught. He came at me again and shoved me over the edge," York said.

York fell over the 4-foot concrete wall and into a ditch. He says the three individuals got into their SUVs and drove away.

"Started to get up. All of sudden I realized my foot was sticking out the wrong direction. I look down, and I was like, 'Oh my god,'" York said.

Deputies said the suspect turned himself in a day later and was booked on felony battery charges. Authorities have not yet to release his name for investigative reasons.

"I definitely think he should be held accountable. It did not have to escalate like this," York said.

The case has been submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sheriff's Detective Whitney Worthington at 619-938-1384 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

