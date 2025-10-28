Lakeside father calls young children 'heroes' after they help save his life during road rage attack

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A Lakeside father is calling his two young children his heroes after they helped save his life during an apparent road rage attack that left him with multiple stab wounds.

Chris Davison, 38, was driving north on Highway 67 with his 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter on their way to a Halloween festival in Ramona two Fridays ago, just past 6 p.m., when he says a black pickup truck began tailgating them over several miles.

"He was like revving the motor, and I was just like, well, what's going on," Davison said.

He says the pickup truck forced Davison off the road twice. During the second incident, both drivers got out of their vehicles.

"Not one word, just a demonic stare in this man's eyes," Davison said.

Davison says the pickup driver immediately attacked Davison with a knife.

"As I lifted my arm up like this to block my head, he stabbed my arm multiple times. It left my side open, and he proceeded to stab me multiple times," Davison said.

After the attacker drove off, Davison was bleeding profusely when a friend who had been nearby on a motorcycle raced to help. That's when Davison's children sprang into action.

His son searched the vehicle for anything to help stop the bleeding, first finding a dinosaur sticker. When he realized it wasn't enough, he continued searching and found a phone charger cord, which he handed to Davison's friend.

Both children then took off their sweaters to help stop the bleeding. Davison's terrified 6-year-old daughter hung out of the car yelling for help.

"She's in a princess dress, hanging out the car, yelling for somebody to please stop. ‘Help me, help me, my daddy, he's dying,’" an emotional Davison recalled.

Davison's friend was eventually able to clean off the bloodied phone and call 911. Help arrived nearly half an hour after the attack.

"I remember my son screaming, ‘Dad, stay awake,’” Davison said.

Remarkably, the stab wounds missed major organs.

"I'm forever grateful that I'm here to hug and kiss them and tuck them in every night," Davison said.

When asked about his children's actions during the terrifying ordeal, Davison had one word: "Heroic."

"Do you believe they saved your life that night?" he was asked.

"Yes, absolutely," Davison said.

The suspect, Noah Kane, was arrested the day after the attack and has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Davison with medical and other expenses.

