Lakeside family begins recovery after New Year's Day rains flood entire home

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A Lakeside family is slowly beginning the recovery process after New Year's Day rains flooded their entire home, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Kristina Reddick said her family was celebrating New Year's with friends and family in Ocotillo Wells when the flooding occurred at their home off Lake Jennings Road.

"We came home that Sunday," Reddick said.

When Reddick's mother walked through the front door, she realized everything was soaking wet.

"The house was locked up for four days, so it sat in water for four days," Reddick said.

Reddick says the flooding began when leaves clogged the drains, causing water to rush through what started as a tiny hole in the home

"The rush of water made it bigger and bigger," Reddick said.

The water rose to about 8 inches in the home. About 10 to 15 family members and friends came over to help tear out damaged items. Three dump trailers have been filled with debris from the home.

"To see all of our friends and family over here, it was heartwarming and emotional," Reddick said.

The flooding destroyed irreplaceable family memories, including videotapes stored in Reddick's old bedroom. Her father had passed away in 2023, and the family had left his belongings untouched.

"One of the videotapes was my parents' wedding tape, filled with water," an emotional Reddick said. "We never took anything out after he passed away. It was like he was going to come home. Now it's all gone, and we can't get it back."

Reddick estimates that 60 to 70% of their items are lost. The family does not have flood insurance and will have to pay for all repairs out of pocket.

"It will be more than $30,000," Reddick said. "It's extremely overwhelming. How are we going to pay for it? We're trying to make it a livable house."

Despite the overwhelming damage, Reddick said the support from family and friends has been crucial.

"We have a lot of people taking care of us. It's the only way to get through this—together,” Reddick said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with rebuilding expenses.

