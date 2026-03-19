Labor leader Cesar Chavez is accused of sexual abuse as an attorney explains legal options for accusers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Bombshell accusations have surfaced against labor rights leader Cesar Chavez. A New York Times investigation revealed that Chavez is accused of sexually abusing underage girls who worked alongside him in the labor movement.

The women accusing Chavez of abuse are now in their 60s. The accusers include his right-hand woman, 95-year-old Dolores Huerta, who on Wednesday accused him of rape.

"If this is true, he, he's not an icon, he's an evil man," John Manly said.

Manly is a lawyer who represents victims of sexual assault and abuse.

"It's like accusing Martin Luther King of abuse. And, you know, in my experience, these cases are never just one or two," Manly said.

Chavez died in 1993, meaning the women cannot go after his estate. However, Manly said California law does allow for other civil litigation.

"It's age 40, so anytime before age 40, you can file, or three years after the time the light goes on in your head and said, I've got emotional issues, and the problems of my life are related to what happened to me as a little girl or a little boy," Manly said.

Chavez founded and led the United Farm Workers union for over three decades. Manly explains that the women could potentially go after the union, depending on who knew what and when. The union could be liable if they were aware of or involved in any kind of cover-up regarding the alleged abuse.

"If there is evidence that they were aware that he was doing this and did nothing, it's conceivable there may be litigation against him," Manly said.

The union has canceled all Cesar Chavez Day activities this month and called the allegations disturbing, indefensible, and something they are taking very seriously.

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