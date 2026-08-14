La Mesa woman helping her family, survivors after Colombia earthquake

LA MESA, Calif.(KGTV) - The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake in Colombia has surpassed 260 people as rescue crews continue searching for survivors.

In La Mesa, a Colombian native whose family members' homes were damaged is raising money to help them and their neighbors recover.

Luz Knuteson says she is still stunned by the scenes in the neighborhoods of several family members, including her father. Half of his home is gone.

From her La Mesa home Thursday morning, Knuteson and her mother saw the faces of family members for the first time since the earthquake struck Colombia on Monday.

"Beyond grateful everyone is accounted for," Knuteson said, after the Zoom call.

Her cousin Angela was in her eight-story apartment in a complex in the city of Pereira when the shaking started.

"Right away, the shaking was intense. My parents and I huddled near the front door, crying and praying. I thought it was the end. The TVs and everything on the wall fell. It went on for two minutes," Angela said.

Afterward, the three made their way down the stairs and into a neighborhood decimated by the earthquake.

A tower that is part of Angela's complex has walls on several sides that are gone. The exact condition of her apartment, still blocked off, is not yet known. The scope of the devastation across the country is overwhelming.

"It's heartbreaking, like something out of a movie. Can't even imagine what they are feeling," Knuteson said.

Knuteson says she still hasn't made contact with her father, who lives in eastern Pereira, where power and cell service are out. Loved ones in Colombia rushed to his house, discovering half of it destroyed.

"They said the front of the home is gone, but he's fine, living in the back," Knuteson said.

When asked how emotionally difficult it is not being there, Knuteson said it is "very, very hard."

Feeling helpless, Knuteson launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her family and neighbors. On Friday, her family members will use some of the donations to help neighbors with medical needs.

"They're going to start buying medications, making sure everyone has supplies," Knuteson said.

Angela is now staying at the home of a family whose house was not damaged. That home has been opened up to neighbors for cooking. In an area where home and rental insurance doesn't exist, Knuteson believes the recovery will take decades.

"They all help each other, know each other. I think this is how the community will rebuild," Knuteson said.

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