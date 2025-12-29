La Mesa testing temporary speed bumps near city hall

LA MESA (KGTV) — La Mesa is testing temporary rubber speed bumps on Date Avenue near City Hall as part of a pilot program aimed at improving neighborhood safety, but at least one longtime resident questions whether they're in the right location.

Benjamin Palaniuk, who has lived in La Mesa for 10 years, said the speed bumps aren't addressing the city's most pressing traffic safety concerns.

"This isn't a high traffic area. Hardly anyone comes here except for maybe Oktoberfest, a holiday in the village, you know, people coming in and out of the parking lot here, but again, it's really not the place for these," Palaniuk said.

The city is currently seeking community feedback to determine potential adjustments to the pilot program. The Date Avenue location leads to a dead-end street and parking lot, which Palaniuk argues makes it a lower priority compared to other areas in the city.

"It's going to slow a few folks down and spending the money on it to slow a few people down while there's a lot of other situations of dangerous corners where people run lights all the time," Palaniuk said.

ABC 10News reached out to the City of La Mesa and the mayor for comment but have not received a response as of Sunday.

Despite his concerns about the speed bump placement, Palaniuk said he enjoys living in La Mesa but believes the city should focus on initiatives that benefit more residents.

"I think La Mesa is still a pretty nice place. It's got its problems like everywhere, but you know, the city's focus should probably be more around making it better for everybody or the greatest possible benefits rather than slowing down the minor problems," Palaniuk said.

The city continues to collect community input on the temporary speed bump pilot program.

