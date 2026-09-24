La Mesa set to host first ever Pride bringing another boost to businesses

There’s no question the City of La Mesa is growing — and getting busier. With more people moving in and more events happening throughout the city, La Mesa is becoming an increasingly active destination in East County.

And next summer, another major event is expected to bring even more people into the community: La Mesa Pride.

The city's first ever Pride event is planned for the La Mesa Village area, near Allison Avenue and Palm Avenue. While the final date is still being discussed, organizers are targeting a date between June 20 and June 27.

For local business owners and residents, the event represents another opportunity to bring people into the community and celebrate La Mesa’s diversity.

It’s another busy day in La Mesa, with people out and about enjoying the restaurants, shops and small businesses lining La Mesa Boulevard.

Deanne Ross, owner of Act II in the La Mesa Village, says the community has plenty to offer.

“We have amazing restaurants, fantastic shops. There's so much to see here in La Mesa. And do in La Mesa.”Ross says events throughout the year can bring an added boost to businesses in the area — and she says she is excited about Pride coming to La Mesa.

“We're thrilled and we're 100% behind it.”Ross says she sees the event as another way to bring people through local businesses while highlighting the welcoming nature of the community.

“I think it's amazing and it just shows how open we are as a community and we just want to welcome everybody here and I feel very proud of La Mesa for doing this.”The La Mesa City Council recently voted to provide $15,000 toward the Pride event, which is set to be hosted by Diversionary Theatre.

During the council meeting, the motion passed with all council members voting yes.

Supporters of the event told the council they believe La Mesa is home to a significant LGBTQ+ community and that a Pride celebration would give residents an opportunity to celebrate that diversity locally.

Some residents say they are surprised La Mesa has not hosted a Pride event before.

Maxime Massey, a La Mesa resident, says the event is long overdue.

“I was surprised, like, we don't have one already, to be honest.”Massey says he believes a Pride event could provide visibility for LGBTQ+ residents while also bringing families and businesses together.

“It's so inclusive. I mean, the visibility alone is like so important. There's so many young families here, kids of all kinds, and to be able to see that in their own community and be able to celebrate it…”He also believes local businesses could benefit from the increased foot traffic.

“The businesses alone can be so impacted and I just think it's like all around positive.”

La Mesa Pride is expected to center around the parking lot near Allison Avenue and Palm Avenue in the La Mesa Village area. Organizers are still working on the final date, with June 2027 currently being targeted.

For local business owners and residents, the event will be another addition to an already busy calendar — and an opportunity to bring people together in the heart of La Mesa.