La Mesa Oktoberfest returns for 53rd year as organizers prepare for triple-digit heat

Thousands of people are expected to head to La Mesa this weekend for the city’s annual Oktoberfest, the largest Oktoberfest celebration in San Diego County.

The three-day celebration is bringing Bavarian traditions, German food, live music and plenty of beer back to the heart of La Mesa — but with triple-digit temperatures expected, organizers are taking extra precautions to help attendees stay safe in the heat.

The La Mesa Oktoberfest is celebrating its 53rd year, continuing a tradition that draws locals and visitors to East County each year.

“We’ve been with Oktoberfest since it started,” said Jennifer Hannah of Tarantino Sausage.

Food remains a major part of the celebration, with vendors serving traditional German favorites including bratwurst, potato pancakes, pretzels and apple strudel.

“Tarantino tries to keep it very traditional,” Hannah said.

For many longtime attendees, the festival is about more than the food and drinks. It’s also an opportunity to enjoy the community atmosphere and take part in the games, shopping and entertainment.

“I love coming here, all the vibes, the atmosphere, the games you get to play, just everything,” said El Cajon resident Jackie Robinson.

Robinson along with her husband John said the event is a chance for locals and visitors to enjoy East County together.

“A lot of locals, a lot of some tourists still, I’m sure, show up here,” John Robinson said. “So just, you know, enjoy your beautiful East County.”

Another attendee said one of the best parts of the event is connecting with the community.

“I just love meeting the rest of the La Mesa community,” Marissa Villanueva said. “I think it’s really cool that we can all come together and just share a beer with each other.”

But this year, the soaring temperatures are adding an extra challenge.

With temperatures expected to reach triple digits, organizers say they’re working to make sure attendees have ways to cool down and stay hydrated throughout the event.

“We have large fans at all of our beer gardens to keep the air flowing,” said Beth Block-Weiss, event producer for La Mesa Oktoberfest. “We’re also encouraging all of our guests and participants to drink water.”

Organizers say first responders will be on site throughout the event, and designated water stations will be available for attendees. There is a large water refill station in front of Johnny B’s, while community partners throughout the event footprint will also sell bottled water.

The goal is to keep the celebration going while helping people avoid heat-related illness.

So as the music gets louder, the beer gardens fill up and the traditional “Prost!” cheers begin, organizers are reminding everyone to take breaks, drink plenty of water and keep an eye on the heat.

La Mesa Oktoberfest runs throughout Sunday in the heart of La Mesa. For more information and to get tickets you can click here.