Fallen La Mesa Officer's attacker sentenced to 146 years in prison

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just one day after her funeral, Officer Lauren Craven received justice for a traumatizing piece of her past that drove her to become a police officer.

A Hollywood producer was sentenced to 146 years to life in prison for the deaths of two models and sexual assaults of seven other women, including fallen La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven, who was laid to rest just days before the sentencing.

David Pearce received the maximum sentence available during proceedings in downtown Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Catherine Mariano.

"We just completed the sentencing today on David Pearce. He was sentenced to 146 years to life, which is the maximum sentence available for him," Mariano said.

Officer Craven was identified as Jane Doe Number 5 in the case and received the justice she had been waiting years for, just days after her funeral. Pearce was sentenced to six years for the assault against Craven, also the maximum allowed.

"He was sentenced to six years, which is also the maximum allowed for Jane Doe Number 5," Mariano said.

Craven was struck and killed last week when she pulled over to help a driver in a rollover accident on Interstate 8. The prosecutor expressed heartbreak over the timing.

"That's very fresh for all of us up here. She died just a week ago. When I found out, actually, from a member of the media, it was heart-wrenching," Mariano said. "I wish she could have seen his sentence."

The assault that Pearce committed against Craven became the driving force behind her decision to join law enforcement. Her father, David Craven, previously described the incident that changed his daughter's life.

"I think the compelling part of the story is her motivation for joining the La Mesa police force," David Craven said.

Craven explained that during college, his daughter met someone through a computer dating arrangement who drugged her drink, administered IV drugs, and held her captive for a day and a half.

"When in college, some computer dating arrangement guy puts a pill in her drink. She doesn't know about it. Knocks her out. He then administers an IV drug. You know, a syringe and kept her for a day and a half," Craven said.

One detective's supportive response during the investigation inspired Craven to pursue her dream of becoming a police officer.

"Lauren thought so much of the difference between those two that she said right then and there. I want to dedicate my life to being that good cop, for anybody who needs me," Craven said. "Rather than having a reaction of going into your shell or just being angry for the rest of your life, you know, she put it to productive use."