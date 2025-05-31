La Mesa marks 5 years since riots that forged stronger community bonds

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Five years after a protest against police brutality in La Mesa turned violent, the community continues to demonstrate the unity that emerged in the aftermath of one of San Diego County's most chaotic demonstrations.

The May 30, 2020 protest began peacefully but escalated into violence, looting and arson that devastated local businesses, including Play It Again Sports, a family-owned store.

"It was heartbreaking. Why us?" said Justin Wesley, manager of Play It Again Sports.

The protest came three days after video went viral showing the arrest of a black man by La Mesa police. At the time, the nation was reeling from video of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Hundreds gathered at the La Mesa Police Station for what started as a peaceful demonstration. Within hours, the situation turned violent with police deploying crowd control tactics, including tear gas and bean bags.

Numerous people were injured, including 59-year-old grandmother Leslie Furcron, who was blinded in one eye.

As chaos spread through the area, two banks on Spring Street were set on fire. Cars were set on fire, and looters targeted businesses.

At Play It Again Sports, more than half the inventory was taken.

"Somebody had thrown a Molotov cocktail, and there was a fire in the area. The sprinklers came on and everything was wet in the store and damaged,” Wesley said.

The next day, something remarkable happened as hundreds of community members showed up to help.

"There was a tremendous outpouring. Suddenly, there was about 500 people helping," Wesley said.

Similar scenes of community support played out across the city.

"That was the rally cry: La Mesa Strong," Wesley said.

That spirit of unity has continued long after the immediate cleanup efforts.

"Even to this day, people will come in and say, 'I'm glad to see you recovered and doing good,'" Wesley said.

The two banks that burned down have since been rebuilt on the same sites. The riots sparked important discussions on race relations and policing throughout the community.

At Play It Again Sports, a painting hangs on the wall reading "Justice For All." A community member donated it after the riots to cover the boarded-up windows.

The store also displays the rock that was thrown through the front window that night. The owners painted messages on it including "La Mesa United" and “Community, Come Together."

Wesley says the store has donated to Little League and other sports teams, strengthening the bond forged after that May night.

"The community is stronger than ever. La Mesa strong," Wesley said.

