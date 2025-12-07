La Mesa man arrested on Saturday after swinging knife at child and threatening police

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Saturday afternoon, La Mesa Police got a report about a man wielding a knife, almost striking an 11-year-old child in an apartment off Comanche drive in La Mesa.

According to La Mesa PD, when officers arrived on scene, 34-year-old Peter DePrince allegedly made "veiled threats" towards officers about shooting them from the balcony.

The child and another adult female were able to leave the apartment, and police evacuated surrounding apartments. The adult female and child said they had seen DePrince arming himself when they left the apartment.

La Mesa Police Special response Team and the San Diego Sheriff's Emergency Negotiations Team came to assist.

According to LMPD, around three hours after police got the report, around 3:34 P.M., DePrince came out of the apartment unarmed and was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Child Endangerment.

The child is now in the care of a local family member, after being checked out at Rady Children's Hospital. The child did not have any major injuries and was not struck by the knife.

