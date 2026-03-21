La Mesa man airlifted for heat exhaustion warns others about the rapid dangers of heat illness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Amid a local heat wave, a La Mesa man is warning others about the dangers of dehydration after a bout of heat exhaustion left him needing an airlift for medical treatment.

In July 2024, Alex Savvidis was riding his off-road motorcycle just north of Campo. Around 11 a.m., with temperatures in the mid-80s, he set out to check a new trail.

"I packed a little camelback... I was like, oh, that's gonna be plenty enough water. I'll be fine," Savvidis said.

An hour later, Savvidis ran out of water. About 10 minutes after that, he began experiencing symptoms.

"My heart rate was elevated. Started getting a bit nervous," Savvidis said.

More than two hours into his ride, his condition worsened.

"I would really just say nausea. I was getting cold," Savvidis said. "That's when, like, my body started shutting down. I started getting really tired. I ended up throwing up from the dehydration, and that's when I realized, like, I need to call help. I was really scared what could happen," Savvidis said.

Savvidis recorded a video of an approaching helicopter before he was airlifted to a waiting ambulance, where medical personnel treated him for heat exhaustion.

According to the latest numbers, San Diego County had almost 200 emergency visits and hospitalizations from heat-related illnesses in one recent year. Across the state, heat contributes to about 20 deaths every year.

"No matter age, no matter your fitness level, you can get sick. You can die from heat stroke," said Dr. Heidi Meyer, Kaiser Permanente family medicine doctor.

”For every 100 pounds you weigh, you need to get 50 ounces of fluids… alcohol and coffee don’t count. They can add to the risk for a heat stroke. If you know you are going to be in a hot environment… you’re going to be sweating more, exerting yourself, increase that by 10, 20, even 25 percent," Dr. Meyer said.

"People should bring more water than they think they need. Take breaks and listen to your body," Savvidis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

