La Mesa families enjoy final days of summer break as schools prepare for heat wave

LA MESA, Calif. — As extreme heat settles over the region this week, some La Mesa area students are heading back to school. Families are making the most of their final days of summer break while schools prepare to keep students safe in the high temperatures.

Roy Zetisky and his wife are spending precious time with their grandchildren before returning to Africa in eight days.

"We're gonna spend as much time with our grandchildren as possible," Zetisky said.

Despite the heat, the family is enjoying time at the park while taking precautions.

"We're making sure they stay hydrated, drink a lot of water. We're trying to stay in the shade," Zetisky said.

For Zetisky, these moments are priceless.

"The love you have for your grandchildren, for your children is, can't really be described by words because a million is just not enough," Zetisky said.

While many children are savoring their final days of freedom, others are eager to return to the classroom.

"I want to see my old teacher and all my friends," one child said.

La Mesa-Spring Valley schools are ready to welcome students back while addressing the heat concerns. Superintendent David Feliciano says the district will limit physical education activities and outdoor time during lunch and recess depending on temperatures. All classrooms have air conditioning, and staff will ensure students stay hydrated throughout the day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

