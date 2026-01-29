La Jolla teacher reflects on Challenger disaster 40 years later, carrying on friend's space legacy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A La Jolla High School teacher who was a finalist for the Teacher in Space program reflects on the 40th anniversary of the Challenger disaster and how the tragedy shaped her mission to carry on her friend's legacy.

Gloria McMillan, 81, was among the finalists for NASA's Teacher in Space project in 1986, competing alongside Christa McAuliffe, who was ultimately selected for the mission. The two educators became friends during the selection process.

On Jan. 28, 1986, McMillan was at Cape Canaveral to witness the launch when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff, killing all seven crew members aboard, including McAuliffe.

"We were cheering. Next moment we were stunned to silence, and then we were tearful," McMillan said, recalling the moment she watched the explosion unfold.

The memories of that day remain vivid and emotional for McMillan four decades later.

"Very, very vivid," she said through tears when asked about her memories of the tragedy.

After the disaster, McMillan received a final letter in the mail from McAuliffe containing what would be the last correspondence from a woman she called a friend. It read in part, 'This has certainly been an exciting year. Love, Christa.’

Following the tragedy, McMillan dedicated herself to carrying on McAuliffe's legacy in space education. For the next few decades, the humanities teacher and lifelong space enthusiast became a leader in space education, editing a national magazine and organizing nationwide teleconferences where students spoke with members of the space program. She also coordinated student exchange programs with the Soviet Union, work that drew praise from President Ronald Reagan.

“After the tragedy, I thought every day should count and be productive. For me, that meant promoting space education," McMillan said.

Today, that mission continues through nonprofits inspired by the Challenger disaster and private sector involvement in space exploration.

"Has her legacy carried on? Yes, it is carrying on," McMillan said. "It is becoming a worldwide mission, and that is wonderful to see."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

