King tides draw large crowds at tidepools over the weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Locals are voicing concern after hundreds of people were spotted at the La Jolla tide pools over the weekend during the King Tides' lowest tide. Witnesses reported online that they had seen unsupervised children abusing wildlife and touching sea creatures.

“Usually, its pretty quiet,” Mariz, a La Jolla local said. “But when the tides are pretty low, we get a lot of tourists coming down and they are by the hundreds... they’re picking up different creatures that should probably be left alone.”

King Tides in the area reveal tide pools popular among tourists and locals alike, making it a perfect time to experience some of nature’s coolest characters.

The Sierra club is a group of local volunteers, focusing on educating the public about wildlife in La Jolla – focusing on Sea Lions and Seals. They say the same concept they teach about those animals applies to the delicate ecosystems exposed by a low tide.

“As far as too many people in the tide pools, it’s the same kind of a problem,” Mary, a volunteer with Sierra club said. "Too many people walking and tramping on the tide pool is probably not good for anything living in the water.”

The Shoreline Park Ranger Team under the Department of Fish and Wildlife in California is responsible for managing the beaches and enforcing laws regarding wildlife along the coast line in San Diego– though the team is small.

We asked the Department of Fish and Wildlife if they plan on expanding the team given this weekend’s events, and they have not yet provided a statement.

In the meantime, officials encouraged people to call the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to report any fish and wildlife violation at the toll free CALTIP number1-888-334-CALTIP(888-334-2258), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.