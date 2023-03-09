Chula Vista man tackles homelessness and drug abuse

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A Chula Vista man is tackling homelessness head-on, getting people off the streets by treating substance abuse.

Joseph Rubio didn't have it easy growing up. Rubio went to jail for the first time at just 15 years old.

"I spent over 35 years in prison on a life installment plan," Rubio said. "I had no concept of how to live out here, you know? The drugs took me to ugly places. Ugly, ugly places."

When Rubio got out, he spent several years without a home. That's when a parole officer inspired him to change his life.

"She told me, 'when are you going to be the man God created you to be? When are you going to be are you going to be a father to all the children?'" said Rubio. "I have seven children."

Rubio got out of prison seven years ago and started working at the McAlister Institute a year later. The nonprofit serves hundreds of homeless San Diegans each year with services like rehab and job training.

"For this fiscal year, I've gotten 200 people off the streets. And the fiscal year's not over yet," Rubio said. "Everybody's employable once you get your life together and get off the drugs."

The nonprofit stocks the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan on site. The group says 80% of people on the streets struggle with substance abuse.

"People sincerely want to get clean, but they don't know how to," he said. "Let's address the addiction, then give them housing."

Rubio's secret to success? Forming relationships with people on the streets.

"I always say real recognizes real," he said. "I come from the same environment, from the same cloth, and I have your best interests in mind. I'm gonna give you all the resources you need, and we're gonna do this together."

The McAlister Institute is looking for funding to expand its staff and homeless outreach. If you want to learn more or donate, you can visit their website.