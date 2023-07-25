Kensington residents continue push for change on Adams Avenue after fatal crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As the sun set over Adams Avenue on Monday evening, residents in the Kensington neighborhood on their evening stroll walked past a memorial.

Flowers, both old and new, lined a bench filled with stuffed animals honoring the life of a 6-year-old boy who died there in March.

"It's just so tragic," said Brittany Catton Kirk, who grew up in Kensington and sees the memorial every day.

Catton Kirk is among the many community members concerned over safety on Adams Avenue.

While the speed limit is 25 mph, Catton Kirk said, "You see the cars speeding by trying to cut between the two freeways" every day.

On Monday, the Kensington-Talmadge Planning Group discussed the "city’s and local community’s response to the March fatality accident on Adams Avenue."

The group is "a volunteer group whose mission is to listen to what's going on in the community and trying to find solutions," according to Paul Krueger, the group's Transportation Chair.

"To me, I haven't seen evidence of the kind of action that we need," said Krueger before the meeting, referring to the City of San Diego's reaction to the car wreck.

According to emails obtained by ABC 10News, the city conducted a traffic study.

One email read, in part: