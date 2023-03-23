Candlelight vigil held for 6-year-old boy killed in Kensington crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Members of the Kensington community held a small candlelight vigil Wednesday night for a little boy killed in a car crash.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m.at the intersection of Biona Drive and Adams Avenue.

The crash site is now a growing memorial with candles, flowers, balloons, and a teddy bear in honor of the 6-year-old boy.

Kristen Campbell, who attended the vigil, is a close family friend.

"My daughter's in the older sister's class, and they're in Girl Scouts together, and we've known the family for the last seven years," Campbell said.

San Diego Police said the boy's father was driving a white Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on Biona Drive with the boy and his 8-year-old daughter in the back seat.

As the jeep was crossing the intersection on Adams Avenue, a black Hyundai t-boned the car, causing it to overturn.

First responders rescued the boy who was trapped inside. However, police said his injuries were too severe. He died at the hospital.

"They were just doing what we all do every single morning, taking their children to school... to drop them off at school, to go on with their day and unfortunately, they don't get to go home with their baby tonight," said Campbell, tearfully.

Police said the father and girl were not hurt.

The 20-year-old driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

Campbell describes this community as small and tight-knit. She said they'll continue to show the family love and support for as long as they need it.

"Anything and everything that they need, we're going to be here for them. That's what this community, that's what Kensington is all about," Campbell said.

Police said both children were wearing seat belts. Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

