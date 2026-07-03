Justice 250 brings the Constitution to life aboard USS Midway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the nation prepares to celebrate America's 250th birthday, San Diego's legal community marked an important milestone two days earlier with a unique event aboard the USS Midway Museum.

Hundreds attended Justice 250 on Thursday evening, an educational celebration commemorating July 2, 1776—the day the Continental Congress voted to declare independence from Great Britain.

Organizers say the event was designed to do more than celebrate history. Its mission was to help San Diegans better understand the Constitution, the rule of law, and the rights guaranteed to every American.

"I think it's so important for the legal community of San Diego to come out here to show everyone on a broader level that we are proud of what we've built in this country," said Pauline Villanueva, president of the Filipino American Lawyers of San Diego.

Throughout the USS Midway's hangar deck, dozens of justice partners—including law schools, legal organizations, courts, and public agencies—hosted informational booths where attendees could ask questions, learn about the legal system, and connect with community resources.

Villanueva said visibility is an important part of the event.

"There are people you can ask for help, ask for advice. We are always here," she said.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said making the Constitution more accessible to the public is one of the event's primary goals.

"If it's just hidden, then people won't know about it, but that's the essence of the Constitution and our Bill of Rights is that the rights belong to everybody," Stephan said.

Stephan added that Justice 250 is both a celebration and an opportunity to educate the community.

"It's a moment of celebration, but it's also a moment of education to empower our community to be together in preserving this beautiful thing that we call justice," she said.

The event also highlighted a piece of American history that is often overlooked. While Independence Day is celebrated on July 4, it was on July 2, 1776, that the Continental Congress voted for independence. The Declaration of Independence was formally adopted two days later.

Organizers hope Justice 250 becomes a lasting tradition that continues to educate future generations about the Constitution and the justice system.

"If we don't protect it and keep it for the next generation, then the whole concept of equal rights, of government for the people, by the people, is not going to be there," Stephan said.

