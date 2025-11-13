Just Peachy Market's future uncertain, owner summoned for immigration court

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — A beloved Leucadia business owner faces an uncertain future after receiving a letter summoning him to immigration court, despite living in the United States for more than 25 years and operating his small business with a valid work permit.

Norberto Ambrosio Aguilar, who owns Just Peachy Market off Highway 101 in Leucadia, says he received the court notice in early November. The small, colorful produce market has been a community staple for decades, where locals regularly stop to shop for fresh fruits and vegetables. Ambrosio Aguilar took over the business nearly six years ago.

"I got this letter and now I need to show in the court and present myself to ICE," Aguilar said.

Aguilar came to the U.S. 25 years ago from Oaxaca and had an ongoing immigration case until 2019, when he says it was closed. He says he's been renewing his work permit annually and currently holds a valid authorization to work in the United States.

The father of three now worries his November 25 court date could result in detention and deportation. For months, people have been detained by ICE at the federal building after their immigration court hearings as part of President Trump's immigration enforcement efforts.

"I don't have a criminal record. I've been here. I've been helping my community," Aguilar said.

Aguilar has run the local market with help from his children, who are now concerned about their father's future. His daughter expressed her fears about the possibility of not seeing him daily.

"As a daughter, I think my main worry is just not seeing him around. He's super goofy, super silly, and I do have a younger sister, so that's also my main worry that she won't see her dad every day," said Sofia Ambrosio.

The family posted on social media to inform customers about the situation and ask for support. The community response has been overwhelming, with people offering to write letters of support and connecting them with lawyers.

"They're offering to write letters. They're having lawyer friends try to contact us and write letters," Aguilar's daughter said.

As Aguilar prepares for his immigration court hearing on November 25, he remains uncertain about what the future holds for both himself and his business.

"They support me, they want to help me as much as they can, but it just depends on immigration laws," Aguilar said.

The family is accepting letters of support at the market and has asked anyone wishing to support their cause to instead donate to organizations like the Immigrant Justice League and Immigrants Rising.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

