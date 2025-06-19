SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday marks Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the official end of slavery in the United States. Millions of people across the country will celebrate this significant milestone.

ABC 10News reporter Adam Campos was live from North Park this morning to preview the neighborhood's first-ever Juneteenth block party, which is sure to bring a sense of excitement and energy to the community.

WATCH: Check out the segment below to find out what activities and food offerings will be on tap at the block party

Juneteenth Block Party will bring holiday to life in North Park

Cajun restaurant Louisiana Purchase is co-hosting the event with High Definition Entertainment, Black San Diego and the Harvey Family Foundation. It's taking place at the corner of Louisiana and Wightman streets from noon to 6 p.m.

