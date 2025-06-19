Juneteenth celebrations to be held, while most county, city offices close

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Juneteenth will be celebrated across San Diego County on Thursday, while many city and county offices will be shuttered in observance of the holiday.

Juneteenth, which commemorates the day around 250,000 enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom, became a federal holiday in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

In 2023, the San Diego City Council voted to make June 19 a paid holiday for city workers.

Among the celebratory events to be held Thursday are:

WorldBeat Cultural Center in Balboa Park will host, "Honoring the Legacy of Black Seminoles, Maroon Societies, and John Horse." The event will celebrate the legacy of Black Seminoles-- descendants of Africans who fled slavery and found refuge with Seminole Indians in Florida. Micco/Chief Thomi Perryman -- a hereditary chief of the United Warrior Band of the Seminole Nation/John Horse Band and founder of the Warren Perryman Foundation for Native American Research -- will be the event's keynote speaker. Event will be held from 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. at the WorldBeat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Boulevard.

The Louisiana Purchase Juneteenth Block Party in North Park, featuring live music and DJs, New Orleans-inspired food, craft cocktails, and wares from Black-owned vendors. The party is expected to run from noon until 7 p.m. at Louisiana Purchase, 2305 University Avenue.

The San Diego Black Arts Festival runs through Saturday and will showcase music, dance, and art. Thursday's events begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Boulevard.

The La Mesa Juneteenth Foundation is hosting a financial literacy pancake breakfast, a fundraiser aimed at raising funds for a financial literacy for youths and their families. The event will also include a raffle, bounce house, and games. Event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at 4900 Memorial Drive in La Mesa.

"Night at the Black Museum" at the Casa Del Rey Moro African Latin Museum in Old Town will celebrate the legacy of Black history and culture in San Diego. Event will feature private museum tours, live music, a community fundraiser, and a special address from museum founder Chuck Ambers. Event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum, located at 2471 Congress Street.

Most city and county of San Diego government offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Juneteenth.

Parking meters, yellow zones, time restrictions for parking on streets, and parking in posted street-sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary.

All libraries will be closed.

For the county, all offices, libraries, family resource centers and animal shelters will be closed Thursday.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as scheduled. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

San Diego's Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center and the mattress collection site will be open. The city's container sales at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed.

Summer street sweeping of Mission Beach alleys will be temporarily halted on June 19. Weekly services will resume the following Thursday, June 26.

The Development Services Department call center for appointments and inspection services will be closed. All other online services, including scheduling inspections, making payments or requesting code enforcement investigations, will be available.

City golf courses will be open during normal hours. Weekday rates apply. The Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and all city skate parks will be open, as well as the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

The Tecolote Canyon Nature Center will be closed. City swimming pools and city recreation centers will also be closed.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Botanical Building, Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center. Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules.

Barrett, El Capitan, Hodges, Lower Otay, Sutherland, and Upper Otay reservoirs will be closed. All other city reservoirs will be open. Barring inclement weather, Chollas Lake will be open.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year. However, the following locations will be closed:



Fallbrook Community Center;

Lakeside Community Center;

Spring Valley Community Center;

Spring Valley Gymnasium;

4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open);

Community Teen Centers

Valley Center Community Hall; and

Adams Park Pool.

All county public health clinics will be closed Thursday. All county offices will resume normal business hours on Friday.

