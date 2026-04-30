Judge denies motion to replace prosecutor in Larry Millete murder trial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A judge overseeing the Maya Millete murder trial denied a motion to replace the prosecutor on the case.

Attorneys for Larry Millete sought the removal of the deputy district attorney, accusing the prosecutor of misconduct and using false testimony.

The D.A.'s office called the filing a baseless attack meant to delay the trial.

Following the judge's ruling, defense attorneys made a motion to have the trial thrown out altogether. That motion has also been denied.

Maya Millete disappeared in January of 2021 and her body has never been found.

