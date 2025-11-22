Josh Dean named as new Coronado High School football coach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Coronado High School on Friday named Josh Dean as the next head coach of the Islander Football program.

Dean has spent the past five years teaching AP U.S. history, economics and personal finance at Coronado High.

But before teaching, Dean had a successful football resume. He played quarterback at Willamette University, posting a 15-4 career record as a starter, setting six school records and earning All-Conference honors twice.

After college, Dean played four successful seasons professionally in Europe, including a perfect 10-0-1 league championship with the Osnabrück Tigers, and a Swiss National Championship with the Calanda Broncos.

Dean will be replacing former head coach Kurt Hines, who led the Islanders for the past nine seasons.

Hines had once gone viral for a powerful message after one of his players quit the sport in 2021. In this most recent season, he brought a beloved Coronado High Football team manager, who has Down syndrome, back to the sidelines as assistant coach.

"Coach Hines has served our program with enthusiasm and integrity. We appreciate his years of leadership and dedication to our athletes and community. We extend our best wishes to him moving forward,” said Athletic Director Aaron Brooks.

When ABC 10News asked the school district why Coach Hines was fired, it did not provide a reason.