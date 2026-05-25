Jewish American Heritage Month: Veteran's faith drives service in Vietnam and beyond

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - This Memorial Day, one San Diego veteran says his Jewish faith helped guide his service in Vietnam, and beyond. Now his faith is calling him to help other Veterans find community and purpose.

"It's in our background, in our culture," says Navy veteran Sheldon Kleiman. "It gives me the grounds to do what I do, the belief in the almighty, and he's there with us."

Kleiman served in the US Navy during Vietnam. He was a combat surgeon. More than 50 years later, he still has the medical books he carried through the war.

He didn't carry a Siddur, the Jewish prayer book. But he carried his faith with him throughout his service.

"I was there to save lives, not to take them," he says. "I think that's why I chose medicine to give what I could and help those in need."

With his daughter, Susan Monk, by his side — proudly wearing a shirt from Kleiman's division — Kleiman shared stories from the war with ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons - stories of people he saved and how he practiced his faith while deployed. That included a colonel who made sure he could celebrate Passover.

"He says, 'Hey Kleiman, Passover's coming up. In Da Nang, to the south, they're honoring Passover. I'm getting you a chopper. You're going to services,'" Kleiman said. "While we're being hit with rockets and artillery!"

He also spoke of soldiers he treated, and ones he couldn't save.

"I saw so many terrible injuries," Kleiman said through tears. "They're kids, terribly injured. Legs and arms blown off...

"I remember so much - from the time the sun came up to the time the sun came down, dealing with terribly injured young men."

For his daughter, it was the first time he had heard many of those stories. She says it's inspiring to hear how her dad lived the faith he loved thoughout his service.

"Being Jewish isn't just about a religious faith. It's a people, a culture, and a shared value system of tikkun olam, which means to repair the world. I think that's why he went into Medicine, he just wanted to help people.

Kleiman's experience is similar to that of thousands of other Jews who answer the call to duty.

No official statistics exist, but groups like Jewish War Veterans of America estimate about 15,000 active duty service members identify as Jewish, and there are approximately 270,000 Jewish veterans.

A survey of San Diego's Jewish community found that 1 percent of Jewish households include someone in the military, 1 percent include someone in the reserves, and 13 percent include a veteran.

Heidi Gantwerk, CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Diego, said the Jewish military community here may surprise newcomers to the area.

"I think that's something, if you come from elsewhere, that is a surprise when you move here," Gantwerk said.

"There are Jewish Chaplains in San Diego, there are plenty of Jews. They do Passover seders on base," Gantwerk said.

"And we are as patriotic and supportive as anybody else of those who serve and really do our best to support whenever and wherever we can," Gantwerk said.

That includes Kleiman, who earned a Bronze Star for his service.

He now runs Veterans Post 385, the only post in San Diego for Jewish veterans. At about 60 members strong, they meet every quarter at the Jewish Community Center in La Jolla.

"We always open our meetings with a prayer to the Almighty. And we thank him or her or whoever for all that we've been able to accomplish," Kleiman said.

The Veterans in Post 385 share stories. Like Kleiman, many of them find it hard to talk about their time in the service. This gives them the chance to connect with other veterans who share their struggle.

"We can only talk among ourselves because of the emotional experiences we had," Kleiman says. "We're a brotherhood, and we cannot explain it in words.

The post also gives back to the broader military community, including events like handing out quilts and clothes at the Armed Services YMCA. Their mission of helping others comes from their faith.

For Kleiman, it's a way to keep giving back to a country that gave him so much.

"My folks escaped the Holocaust. I'm first-generation. They had limited education. And here I am, able to have gone through University, medical school, and serve my country. Amazing country, unbelievable," Kleiman said.

"There are all different kinds of people that live in this country and this great city that contribute to the military," says Susan. "(Jews are) just one of them. To be included in that, and recognized as Americans, as my dad said, we're all honored to be Americans."

"Jewish people have served in all the military campaigns," Kleiman adds, noting that there have been Jewish service-members from the Revolutionary War through the current conflicts. "They have given of themselves selflessly, voluntarily... That unites men of all faiths, all creeds, and all races."

Post 385 is welcome to any veterans who want to join. For more information, contact the Lawrence Family JCC.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.