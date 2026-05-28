Jewish American Heritage Month: Meet Louis Rose, the Jewish pioneer who helped save San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Louis Rose is a name etched across San Diego — Rose Canyon, Rose Creek, Roseville, and the Robinson-Rose building in Old Town all bear it. But the story of the man behind that name is one many San Diegans have never heard.

This Jewish American Heritage Month, ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons takes a closer look at Rose, the city's first Jewish settler, and the outsized role he played in shaping San Diego's future.

Don Harrison, who wrote the book on Louis Rose, put it simply.

"If Alonzo Horton was the father of San Diego, then Louis Rose was an uncle," Harrison said.

Rose arrived in San Diego in 1850 and immediately began buying land and opening businesses, including a tannery in the area now known as Rose Canyon. He had a knack for seeing potential where others didn't.

"He had a saying, you know, 'Just Vait a while and you'll see,'" Harrison said. "You have to pronounce it with a German accent. He was a big believer in San Diego's future because of the bay."

The tannery came with some unusual perks. When Rose tanned animal hides, people often paid him with livestock — which led to an eclectic collection of animals.

"He had a menagerie of animals that were brought in by sailors from around the world," Harrison said.

Among them was a now-legendary Galapagos tortoise.

"The very famous one, in the time, was a Galapagos Tortoise that stood this high, named Chili. So he and Chili and a dog named Pat would walk from Rose Canyon to Old Town," Harrison said.

But Rose's ambitions extended well beyond his tannery and his tortoise. He purchased land near Point Loma, named it Roseville, and pushed to move the city's center closer to the water.

"His dream was to connect the city to the transcontinental railroad, using the port, a natural port, to become a shipment point," Harrison said.

Because Rose was literate — a distinction that set him apart from many of his contemporaries — he was eligible to run for public office, and he did.

"He was on the first County Board of Supervisors. The City Board of Trustees and the School Board. He was a civic leader," Harrison said.

That civic leadership proved critical in the 1860s, when a poorly constructed city jail nearly brought San Diego to its knees. The first prisoner escaped by digging out with a spoon. The fallout and the debt from the debacle pushed the city to the brink of bankruptcy, and the state threatened to revoke its charter.

Rose and a new board stepped in.

"They paid off the debt and laid out some roads and did the things a normal government would do," Harrison said.

San Diego began to grow — and so did its Jewish community. Rose hosted holiday services, donated land for a cemetery, and officiated Jewish weddings. He died in 1888, one year before the first synagogue in San Diego was built.

But his legacy endured, in the place names scattered across the city and in the foundation he helped lay for it.

"His optimism and his belief in San Diego ultimately were validated," Harrison said.

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