Jamaican native watches helplessly as Hurricane Melissa devastates family's homes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A local man is watching from afar as his family in Jamaica begins the long process of recovery after Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 storm Tuesday.

For Jamaican native Stephen Sinclair, the devastation from Hurricane Melissa is a constant in his thoughts.

"Disbelief, honestly. Terrifying, terrifying," said Sinclair.

Sinclair has some 50 loved ones who live in Jamaica, including his grandmother and sister. Most live in St. Elizabeth Parish, which took a direct hit from Hurricane Melissa.

"It's incredibly difficult because you're helpless," said Sinclair.

Photos show his cousin's home now without a roof. A similar scene occurred at the home of his grandmother, who was sheltering at a different house when her roof peeled off.

Sinclair's sister was in her home with her daughter and grandchild when the ferocious winds blew through.

"She was actually seeing the roof being pulled up, and even some of the side railings for the back part of the house. Not knowing if it was going to lift off the entire roof, she was very afraid," said Sinclair.

Days later, Sinclair said she's just beginning to assess the damage, including water and structural damage.

"She was just saying that she was confused as to where to start with the cleanup. She does not know where to start because there's so much," said Sinclair.

Sinclair said his loved ones and their communities had just rebuilt after the destructive impact of Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

"Starting over again, and that's the hard part because this community is already poor," said Sinclair.

Sinclair said a vast majority of Jamaicans can't afford any sort of home insurance, including his family.

"Financially, being able to repair roofs or any other damages, it's overwhelming," said Sinclair.

But he said all of his loved ones do plan to rebuild. He said they will lean on the support of their community.

"If one home is cooking, they’re going to offer food to the next home. They're going to support each other, and that's the one thing I would say I love about that Jamaican spirit and the community that we're from," said Sinclair.

