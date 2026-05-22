Islamic Center of San Diego holds first Friday service since mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Islamic Center of San Diego held its first Friday service since two gunmen entered the property Monday, shattering the peace of the tight-knit community.

As the congregation walked in, volunteers and strangers from out of state welcomed them and offered condolences. Imam Taha Hassane also greeted families as they entered.

"The community is still mourning, didn't forget our three heroes, and we will never forget them," Hassane said.

The imam said they were expecting a larger-than-usual crowd at the mosque. Several San Diego Police officers guarded the entrance throughout the service.

Outside, strangers continued dropping off flowers to pay their respects. The memorial kept growing as the community remained determined to unite and support each other.

"This is our community, these are our people, these are our neighbors," one attendee said.

The emotions remained raw for many as they continued grieving.

"The grief is palpable. Yes, you can feel it everywhere here. It's hard, yeah, and we should feel it," another attendee said.

Late Friday night, the congregation will gather to share condolences for the families of the three men killed in the shooting. The gathering will start at sunset and continue until the evening prayer.

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