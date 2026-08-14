Inspection deems Lake Hodges Dam unsatisfactory in 2022, leaving residents and advocates pushing for rebuild

LAKE HODGES (KGTV) — The Lake Hodges Dam is 108 years old, and residents who live nearby say they are concerned about the impacts of the water levels.

Mary Ellen Leahy has lived near Lake Hodges for the past 40 years. Her family grew up doing activities near the lake.

"When we first moved here, it was referred to in the paper as the jewel of North County because of its beauty, it's natural beauty, the wildlife and its recreational opportunities," Leahy said.

But things have changed since 2022. That's when, according to the City of San Diego, an inspection deemed the dam unsatisfactory. The city found concrete deterioration, cracks, rebar exposure, and a hole in the dam face. The city made immediate repairs, and the water level was restricted due to a safety order.

Local groups, like the Friends of Lake Hodges, are trying to speed up the dam's reconstruction and raise the lake's water level.

Rhonda Farrar, the president and founder of Friends of Lake Hodges, said the dam's condition has had significant consequences.

"It's the worst dam in the state of California, and because of that, the water levels have been restricted to less than 20% of capacity of the reservoir," Farrar said.

Farrar said the dam could generate $3 million in electricity every year, powering 26,000 homes.

There are two options for the dam: patchwork repairs, or a complete rebuild in a different area — which would cost somewhere around half a billion dollars.

The City of San Diego said it will evaluate potential alternatives to full replacement to ensure that ratepayer dollars are used effectively while maintaining downstream safety.

The San Diego County Water Authority said it "steadfastly supports our contractual commitment to help cover maintenance costs at the City of San Diego's Lake Hodges Dam," but added that "building a new dam, as the city has proposed, falls outside the cost-share agreement."

As the debate over funding stalls the project, Leahy and the Friends of Lake Hodges are hoping the jewel of North County will soon shine again.

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