Inclusion basketball tournament gives a chance for all students to shine

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad hosted its 19th annual inclusion basketball tournament Wednesday, bringing together about 300 students in a celebration of teamwork and acceptance.

The tournament creates meaningful opportunities for students with disabilities to participate alongside their peers, fostering friendships and lifelong connections on the basketball court.

"Even though they have a disability, they're still included. The school gets to see them play, cheer them on. Friendships are made, lifelong connections," said organizer Kasey Galik.

Half of the 300 participants served as volunteers, including varsity basketball players who coached high school teams while JV players worked with middle school students. Cheerleaders also participated, giving students who preferred not to play basketball a chance to support their classmates from the sidelines.

Joel Lujan, a senior on La Costa Canyon's varsity basketball team, emphasized the importance of participation regardless of challenges.

"We know it's worth it and despite what's stopping you, just do it anyways," Lujan said.

The tournament showcased students either dribbling down the court or cheering on their classmates in a supportive, welcoming environment. Organizers designed the event to demonstrate the power of inclusion, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate.

"Seeing how much joy these kids bring when they all come together and have fun together, it just kind of builds us up as well," Galik said.

The annual tournament continues to create an environment where every student belongs, combining basketball skills with community building and mutual support.

