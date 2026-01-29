Imperial Beach resident reconsiders selling home, says sewage conditions have improved

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County supervisors are taking another step to address the South Bay sewage crisis. On Wednesday, they unanimously approved $4 million to expand the program that provides people with free air purifiers.

The supervisors also recommended funding infrastructure repairs at the Saturn Boulevard hotspot and conducting a multi-year scientific study on the impacts exposure to sewage is having on people's health. The repairs will require the cooperation of the city of San Diego and the Navy.

The decision comes as at least one Imperial Beach resident had already been reconsidering his plans to sell his oceanfront home due to improving conditions, even before today's county approval.

When ABC 10News first met Morri Chowaiki almost two years ago, he was wondering if he'd have to sell his property due to sewage problems plaguing Imperial Beach. Now he says things have gotten better and his plan to sell is on hold. He says he hopes the county's new funding will help address the problem.

But he does wonder if this sewage problem will ever actually be solved.

Chowaiki's home sits just steps away from the ocean in Imperial Beach. He let us into his home in the summer of 2024 when the sewage smell was so bad he was thinking he might have to sell his place.

"The summer of 24 was nearly unbearable. You know, couldn't open the windows. It was putrid," Chowaiki said.

Now Chowaiki has decided to wait it out, saying things have improved.

"This past summer was considerably better. I mean, there was probably only, you know, 5 or 10 times during the summer that it was pretty bad," Chowaiki said.

He was traveling on Wednesday when he joined ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo for an interview before the Board of Supervisors approved the funding plan.

Even though there are no plans to sell for now, Chowaiki does keep an eye on the housing market. He says property values have been pretty static compared to other coastal neighborhoods. He's accepted that if he ever sells, it won't be for a profit.

"I'll probably be at a loss getting out, but like I said, at this point, given the improvements, I think my mind has been changed, and I'm not looking for a way out at this moment," Chowaiki said.

Chowaiki says he loves the Imperial Beach community and does want to stay. He welcomes any county investment to try to fix the problem, though he wonders if that will ever be possible.

"I think that that's probably where myself and other homeowners in the area are curious, is there a solution, or are we just putting lipstick on a pig?" Chowaiki said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

