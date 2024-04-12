Imperial Beach man indicted on charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Imperial Beach man has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Joshua Kaleb Youngerman, 23, was seen on Capitol building security footage climbing up a rope on the northwest wall of the Capitol. He entered the Capitol around 2:37 p.m. and left shortly after via the Upper West Terrace Door.

After the riot, he wrote about his experience on social media about “storming and occupying the Capital from the inside and out,” officials said.

Federal court filing The FBI identified Joshua Kaleb Youngerman as the man who climbed up this rope to gain access to the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot.

According to court documents, Youngerman was part of a telegram group called “The California Patriots- DC Brigade.” The group coordinated travel to Washington, D.C., and participation in the events of Jan. 6.

Officials said in the "About" section, the group describes itself as "the Comms for able bodied individuals that are going to DC on Jan 6. Many of us have not met before and we are all ready and willing to be engaged in this fight."

Youngerman also indicated his intentions on Twitter on December 17, 2020, saying that "I guess us Patriots will just riot" in response to a Supreme Court decision regarding the 2020 election results, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Youngerman was arrested by the FBI on July 24, 2023, in California. The FBI's San Diego and Washington field offices led the investigation, as the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice prosecuted the case.

Federal court filing Joshua Youngerman is seen in the U.S. Capitol rotunda holding a flag.

Youngerman now faces a six-count indictment, which includes:



Obstruction of an official proceeding;

Knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds;

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds;

Disorderly and disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds;

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing on Capitol grounds;

And stepping and climbing on any erection or architectural feature on Capitol grounds.

The investigation into the breach of the U.S. Capitol remains ongoing, with more than 1,387 individuals charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the event.

