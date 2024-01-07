Three years after Capitol riot, analyst predicts minimal impact on 2024 election

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Three years ago this Saturday, a group of pro-Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, protesting the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

"It's a deep scar and the scar remains," Santee-based political analyst John Dadian said. However, as the nation approaches the first presidential election post-insurrection, Dadian believes the events of that day won't significantly influence the November outcome.

"I really put this the event up there with Pearl Harbor (1941) and the attacks on September 11, 2001. However, ironically, I don't think it's going to be a major presidential campaign issue in 2024," Dadian said.

"People aren't going to want to hear about that. What they're wanting to hear about is the border. What they're going to hear about is support for Ukraine. What they're going to hear about is Gaza. They're not going to care about a very traumatic event that happened three years ago," Dadian continued.

While Dadian expects voters to move on from the insurrection, he said it's largely because such an event is unlikely to recur. "I don't think anybody expects something like that to happen again, and so i think that that's the main issue."

On Friday, a new lawsuit emerged from the Capitol riot. The family of Ashli Babbitt, a woman from San Diego, sued the U.S. Government for $30 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The suit alleged that Babbitt posed no threat to the safety of anyone, and that she was "ambushed". She was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer when she climbed through a broken window of a barricaded door to the Speaker's lobby.

Moving forward, Dadian said the U.S. Supreme Court could rule in favor of former President Trump in his appeal to appear on the Colorado ballot. He also believes other issues will take center stage both locally and nationally.

"Everything's (already) been said, as far as Trump's culpability," he added.

