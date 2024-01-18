San Diego man charged three years after Jan. 6th riot at U.S. Capitol

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Three years after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, a San Diego man is now facing several charges.

A complaint filed by the FBI this week says San Diego resident Jonathan Andrew Humphreys was among rioters caught on U.S. Capitol security cameras as well as in several images provided by tipsters.

The FBI says data provided by Google also helped pinpoint his location that day.

In the images, Humphreys is seen dressed in a black coat, a dress shirt and slacks — visibly setting him apart from others in the crowd. The complaint says Humphreys entered the Capitol through a broken window on the ground floor. At one point, he's seen looking directly at a security camera.

The complaint goes on to say Humphreys lit a cigarette inside and started smoking, before he was part of a crowd physically pushing against officers.

ABC 10News sat down with Brian Watkins, a criminal and civil attorney in San Diego, to discuss how Humphrey’s case might play out.

“They got him on video, they got him in pictures, people have identified him, and he’s admitted himself that he was there. So I think his angle is going to be something completely different,” said Watkins. “He may even go a political angle to say this is political unrest, this is a protest, this wasn’t a riot. So I think he’s gonna go down a lot of other roads than, ‘Hey, it wasn’t me, you’ve got the wrong guy.’”

When interviewed by the FBI, the complaint says Humphreys did admit to entering the Capitol and said he was in D.C. on a work trip for his business: Humphreys National Security Company.

The complaint also says a search warrant was served at Humphreys' San Diego home back in Nov. 2021, where officers seized several unregistered guns leading to state charges.

When asked if Humphreys could be looking at time behind bars, Watkins had this to say: “I don’t think he’s necessarily going to serve jail time, I think they’re making a statement. And this being out in the press and publicly prosecuted, is what they’re looking for.”

ABC 10News attempted to reach out to Humphreys’ company for comment, but the number appeared to be disconnected. 10News also reached out to the attorney for Humphreys, but had not received a reply at the time of this report.