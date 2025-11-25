Imperial Beach burn survivor grateful for community support after kitchen explosion

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - An Imperial Beach mother who suffered severe burns in a kitchen explosion that destroyed her apartment is now out of the hospital and expressing overwhelming gratitude for the community support that has poured in since her story aired.

Diana Hernandez, 41, was released from the hospital nine days after the November incident that left her with second and third-degree burns to her face, head and chest. The explosion also caused her to suffer heart complications, including two heart attacks.

"I don't have description the pain, because it's a lot," Hernandez said, noting that the pain in her ears, neck, and chest remains constant.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. when Hernandez was in the kitchen while her 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were in a bedroom. She attempted to use a lighter to ignite the burner on her stove when disaster struck.

"Explosion go all in my face and chest. I remember heat, my hair on fire, my skin more tight," Hernandez said in an interview from her hospital bed last week.

She ran to the shower to extinguish the flames while her frightened daughter, who witnessing her mother on fire, tried to help. Hernandez managed to get her children safely out of the apartment before it was consumed by flames. Several other units in the complex were also damaged before fire crews extinguished the blaze.

After the story aired, donations to a GoFundMe campaign established to help with medical expenses surged past $9,000. The outpouring of support extended beyond monetary donations, with viewers contributing furniture including a couch and dining room table for the family's new apartment in the same complex.

"It was a ‘Wow,”” Hernandez said about watching the donation numbers climb. "I really appreciate every person because I know it's out of love."

Viewer Laura Haiby, a single mother herself, plans to donate toys for Hernandez's children and winter clothing for the family.

"It might make her smile. It might make her happy. It might make her feel like, you know, people really care," Haiby said.

The landlord moved Hernandez's family into another apartment within the same complex while they recover from the traumatic incident.

While Hernandez faces a long road to recovery and won't be able to return to her delivery job for at least a month, she says the community support has given her strength.

"It gives me fight, for life, to be a better person. We have good people in the world," Hernandez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

