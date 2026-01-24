Impact of severe weather prompts flight delays, cancellations at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A look at the departure and arrival board at San Diego International Airport tells the story many travelers are already living through: widespread delays caused by severe winter storm conditions across the country.

The impacts are expected to worsen throughout the weekend and into next week as an Arctic winter storm continues to batter parts of the U.S., including Texas, creating ripple effects for flights nationwide.

According to FlightAware, at least 97 flights were delayed, and four were canceled, on Friday evening at San Diego International Airport. Those numbers are expected to climb as the winter storm continues to impact major travel hubs across the country. Thousands of additional flight cancellations are possible through the weekend and into next week.

Friday night, several travelers moving through San Diego International Airport said their plans had already been disrupted by weather in other states.

Jojo Santos was at the airport waiting to pick up family members traveling from across the country to celebrate his father’s 90th birthday.

“We planned this a couple of months ago and did not expect this storm to hit us,” Santos said.

Some of his family members experienced delays during layovers, including a two-hour delay while sitting on the runway in Minnesota.

Santos said the trip had been months in the making, with relatives coordinating schedules to make it to San Diego for the milestone celebration.

Some travelers said they were able to adjust their plans ahead of time after seeing winter storm warnings.

Katie, who was in San Diego on a work trip from Arkansas, said she felt fortunate her travel plans worked out.

“We know a lot of our fellow business partners were unable to be here,” she said. “We’re extremely grateful those arrangements were made.”

Others, like Santos, are hoping for the best as they wait for loved ones to arrive.

“I’m hoping their flights don’t get canceled or delayed,” Santos said. “If not, they can spend it here in sunny San Diego.”

