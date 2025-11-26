Immigration judge continues case for beloved Leucadia business owner until May, allows him to stay for now

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A beloved Leucadia business owner will get to stay in the U.S. for now as he continues to fight his immigration case in court.

Norberto Ambrosio Aguilar walked out of his immigration hearing Tuesday morning with his children after a judge continued his case until May, allowing him to remain in the United States as he fights his immigration case.

Dozens of people showed up early Tuesday morning to support Aguilar as he headed into the federal building. They followed him all the way to the door as he went inside to learn his fate.

"It's a relief, you know, I have a few more months until the new hearing," Aguilar said.

Aguilar and his family were worried that he would be detained and possibly ordered to be deported at his immigration hearing. This comes amid a crackdown seen in other immigration cases under President Trump's second term.

The father and owner of the Just Peachy Market in Leucadia says he has a work permit to be in the U.S. and says he has no criminal record. He says his immigration case was administratively closed in 2013, which means it was paused, but it was put back on the calendar a few months ago.

Before his hearing early Tuesday, dozens of people showed up in support, holding signs for Aguilar. A priest led a prayer before he and his children walked inside the federal building.

"Wonderful person with a wonderful family who's built a great business and serves the community and is a peaceful, great person," one neighbor said.

Another supporter called him "my good friend, my neighbor, and a wonderful pillar of the Encinitas community."

Aguilar was met with applause and cheers from the community as he exited the federal building after his hearing.

He's now due back in court in May as his case continues.

"I appreciate everybody that, you know, make it down here," Aguilar said.

Aguilar and his family say they plan to relax on Thanksgiving and prepare for his May hearing, and get back to work at the market the community loves so much.

"I'll see you at the store," Aguilar said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

