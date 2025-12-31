Immigration agents detain workers at popular day labor site near Imperial Avenue Home Depot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained at least 10 to 12 workers Monday morning near a Home Depot on Imperial Avenue in Mountain View, according to witnesses at the scene where dozens of day laborers typically gather seeking employment.

The arrests occurred before noon in an area across from the Home Depot, where 50 to 60 workers usually wait for day jobs. However, only a handful of workers were present on Tuesday, following the enforcement action.

The Imperial Avenue location serves as a regular gathering spot where workers arrive early each morning, often dozens at a time, waiting for people to hire them for day labor jobs.

Wilson, a worker from Haiti who requested anonymity, was inside the Home Depot when the enforcement began. He says when he walked out, he witnessed people being taken away in unmarked cars. Despite having a valid work permit through June 2026, Wilson said he remains worried about detention but has no choice but to work to pay his bills.

Alberto, a worker from Mexico, says he witnessed immigration officers detaining six to seven people in the same location on Sunday as well.

Alberto also has a work permit, but expressed concern that agents aren't always checking documentation before making arrests.

The workers detained on Monday were from Haiti and Mexico, with at least two reportedly having legal work permits, according to witnesses.

ICE did not respond to requests for comment about the specific operation. The agency has previously stated that it can and will arrest anyone in the country illegally.

