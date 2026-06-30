Advocates celebrate birthright citizenship ruling, say 14th Amendment should never have been challenged

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Immigration advocates and community groups are celebrating the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling blocking President Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship, but say the damage caused by the legal challenge lingers.

Alvaro Huerta, with Immigrant Defenders, said the ruling was the right outcome.

"We're relieved that the Supreme Court got it right in this case," Huerta said.

But Huerta said the effort to challenge the 14th Amendment has consequences beyond the courtroom.

"They wanted to create this doubt within the country that some people deserve rights and other people don't, that there's a sub potential subclass of people who aren't the same type of citizen," Huerta said.

For the Chicano Federation, the uncertainty created by the legal battle had a direct impact on the families they serve. Veronica Macedo said immigration status questions dominated their work over the last year and a half.

"Immigration status is one of the, the biggest concerns that the community have and they come to seek for information," Macedo said.

Macedo said Tuesday's decision brought relief.

"I think for our community it is uh a very important decision," Macedo said.

In the 6-3 ruling on Tuesday, Chief Justice Roberts wrote that the "Framers of the 14th Amendment extended that promise to every free-born person in this land," adding that "we keep that promise today."

Trump signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship on day one of his second term, immediately triggering legal challenges that ultimately led to Tuesday's ruling.

The president responded to the decision, calling it "too bad for our country" and urging Congress to end the legal protection.

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